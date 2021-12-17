How did young people cope with lockdown celibacy?

Three young women discuss how lockdown affected their sex lives, as one of the largest studies of sexual behaviour since the beginning of the pandemic is published.

The NatSal-Covid study asked 6,650 Brits aged 18-59 about their sex habits during the first four months of lockdown.

Young people were more likely to have reported having had sex less often and having been being less satisfied with their sex lives than they were before lockdown started.

Reporters: Shelley Phelps and Eleanor Layhe

Filmed and edited by: Eleanor Layhe

Additional filming: Victoria Farncombe

