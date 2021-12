The relatives of two woman sexually abused by a double killer in a hospital morgue have spoken of their "nightmare".

Nike Akande lost her husband and two youngest daughters in a car crash seven years ago. Mary was 16 and Helen was 22.

They were among the victims of David Fuller.

Nike's daughter Audrey - Helen and Mary's sister - spoke to the BBC's Catherine Burns about spending Christmas without them and hearing the news of David Fuller's abuse.