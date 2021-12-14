A woman has been found guilty of murdering her partner's 16-month-old daughter after months of physical abuse.

West Yorkshire Police read out a statement from the family, who said today's verdict could not bring Star back but that they will take some comfort in the conviction.

Det Ch Supt Mark Swift added the case was "particularly upsetting and distressing" for all those involved, and asked for the families privacy to be respected at this time.

Read more: Woman guilty of murdering partner's toddler