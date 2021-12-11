Allies need to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine, Truss says
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned Russia it will face "severe economic consequences" if it invades Ukraine.
She said G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool this weekend would put on a show of unity and make clear such a move would be a "strategic mistake".
Ms Truss said the UK and its allies had to "deter Russia from taking that course of action".
Tensions are growing as Moscow amasses troops on Ukraine's border - but the Kremlin has denied it plans to invade.