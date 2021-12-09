Sienna Miller: Sun's actions damaged my reputation

Sienna Miller says the Sun tried to "profit out of her misery" as she formally settled a phone hacking claim.

In a statement read in court, Sienna Miller's lawyers said she believed the Sun had targeted medical records about her pregnancy, despite the publisher's denials.

A High Court judge ruled Miller could publicly repeat some of her suspicions, even if they were unproven.

News Group Newspapers (NGN) denies any illegal information-gathering took place at The Sun and has agreed to settle her case for "substantial damages" without any admission of liability.

The payout is confidential.