BBC News

Sienna Miller: Sun's actions damaged my reputation

Sienna Miller says the Sun tried to "profit out of her misery" as she formally settled a phone hacking claim.

In a statement read in court, Sienna Miller's lawyers said she believed the Sun had targeted medical records about her pregnancy, despite the publisher's denials.

A High Court judge ruled Miller could publicly repeat some of her suspicions, even if they were unproven.

News Group Newspapers (NGN) denies any illegal information-gathering took place at The Sun and has agreed to settle her case for "substantial damages" without any admission of liability.

The payout is confidential.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK