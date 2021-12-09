600ft chimney demolished

The chimney at the former Longannet power station has been demolished in a controlled explosion.

The Fife site produced Scotland's last coal-fired energy until it ceased operation in 2016.

The chimney was the largest free-standing structure in Scotland and was a local landmark for generations.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pushed the button to ignite 700kg of explosives, bringing down the chimney stack.

