"One rule for him, or his elitist club in Downing Street," but everyone else must abide by the rules.

That's the view of a member of the public in London, after a video was leaked of No 10 staff joking about holding a Christmas party.

The event took place on 18 December 2020 when London was under Tier 3 restrictions, meaning all inside gatherings of two or more people were banned and work parties were prohibited. Boris Johnson apologised for the video during PMQs on Wednesday.

Watch members of the public from across the country react.