Dr Saleyha Ahsan, from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, says a video of Downing Street staff joking about holding a Christmas party caused her to have flashbacks of losing her dad around the same time last year.

Dr Ahsan, a doctor who takes care of critically ill patients, told BBC Breakfast the revelation felt like a "bullet to the chest."

Downing Street insist no party took place and Covid rules were followed at all times.