Watch British teenager Amelie Osborn-Smith speak about the moment she was bitten by a crocodile while whitewater rafting in Zambia.

The 18-year-old from Andover, Hampshire, was attacked on Tuesday.

One of her lower legs was badly mauled, her hip dislocated, and her right foot badly injured. Despite this, doctors have told her that she will not lose her foot and she will be able to walk again.

She is relieved to still be alive after the incident in the Zambezi river. In a video released by the hospital treating her in Zambia, she said: "Don't let an incident like this put you off because it doesn't happen often."

