Watch British teenager Amelie Osborn-Smith describe the moment she was bitten by a crocodile while whitewater rafting in Zambia - and her relief that she'll be able to walk again.

The 18-year-old from Andover, Hampshire, was attacked on Tuesday. One of her lower legs was badly mauled, her hip dislocated, and her right foot badly injured.

Despite this, she has been told she won't lose her foot by doctors at her hospital, which released this video interview.

Read more: Teenager feels 'very lucky' after crocodile attack