Many disabled people choose to employ their own personal assistants to help them with tasks such as getting out of bed in the morning and supporting them through the day so they can work.

There are currently more than 100,0000 vacancies in the social care sector and with more competitive salaries being offered in other sectors this means that some disabled people are now struggling to get the support they need.

The BBC's disability correspondent Nikki Fox met 16-year-old twins, Alex and Sam, who are on the search for a personal assistant.

Watch their story.