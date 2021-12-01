Lorry drivers say more investment is needed to make the UK industry more attractive to workers.

The UK government is trying to entice EU lorry drivers back with temporary visas amid a global shortage, but some say more investment is needed to improve workers' conditions.

Cosmin Vicentiu, an HGV driver from Romania, told BBC Panorama he will not be returning.

