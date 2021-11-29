The Head of the Army, General Sir Nick Carter, has said it was a mistake to argue that a "laddish culture" is encouraged in the Army because soldiers have to go and fight the enemy.

His comments were criticised earlier this month as he spoke to MPs on the defence select committee where he said there needed to be a "long-term cultural change" in the military to make it better for women.

Sir Nick has told BBC Newsnight's diplomatic editor, Mark Urban, he would have "preferred not to use that term" and he's "absolutely up front in admitting a mistake".

He also discusses Conservative MP Sarah Atherton’s report into bullying and sexual harassment of women in the Army, which found almost two-thirds of female soldiers have experienced bullying, sexual harassment and discrimination during their career.

