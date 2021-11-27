The mass drowning in the Channel on Wednesday has served as a reminder that the migrants trying to make the perilous journey to the UK are people with hopes and dreams, desperate to find a place they can call home.

The stories of those who died and those who still want to follow them - however great the danger - inspired the author Michael Morpurgo to write a piece especially for BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Listen here to the story, in which he imagines the experience of a child rescued from a dinghy shipwreck.