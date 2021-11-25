Scientists are deeply concerned about a new Covid-19 variant, the health secretary has said.

Speaking to reporters about new travel restrictions, Sajid Javid said it was right to "remain cautious".

From 12:00 GMT on 26 November six countries will be added to the red list - all flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini are being suspended.

