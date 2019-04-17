Wajed Iqbal was accused by the Mail of Sunday in 2017 of being a ''fixer'' linked to the Rochdale grooming gang.

He sued for defamation and won damages of £180k. Associated Newspapers, the publishers of the Mail on Sunday, apologised in court and agreed the allegations were false.

His case has been cited in the Muslim Council of Britain’s annual report on media reporting of Islam. He spoke to the BBC News’s religious affairs journalist, Harry Farley.

Reporter: Harry Farley

Video Journalist: Alex Dackevych