A victim of the Windrush scandal has called on the government to do more to help those affected, after a report by MPs recommended the Home Office be stripped of responsibility for a compensation scheme.

Johnny Samuels was eight when his family travelled from Jamaica to the UK.

The scandal affected UK residents originally from the Caribbean, who were granted indefinite leave to remain, but were unable to prove this when 'hostile environment' immigration policies - demanding the showing of documentation - began in 2012.

The Home Affairs Committee said the vast majority of those who have applied are yet to receive a penny, four years after the scandal first emerged.

The Home Office has said it is making improvements to the scheme.