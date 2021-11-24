Brother's tribute to 'enormously courageous' BBC worker Kate Mitchell
Police in Kenya have launched an investigation after Kate Mitchell, a British national who worked for BBC Media Action in a number of African countries, died on Friday.
The exact circumstances of her death in Kenya's capital Nairobi remain unclear.
Police told local media they were investigating it as a murder and exploring possible motives.
Ms Mitchell's brother, Peter, told the BBC that his sister was "brave" but "professional" and didn't take risks.