'Wait a second, am I in a cult?'

There are believed to be as many as 2,000 suspected cults currently operating in the UK and many of them recruit students.

Jess, a former physiotherapy student, was recruited into the Shincheonji Church of Jesus on the campus of the University of Salford.

Jess says she “didn’t recognise herself” when she was with them.

A spokesperson for Shincheonji says they are not a cult and deny controlling or manipulating members.

The University of Salford says its campus is open to the public which can cause challenges with external organisations.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.