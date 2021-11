Rugby League legend Kevin Sinfield has raised more than £1m in aid of motor neurone disease research.

The 41-year-old initially set a fundraising target of £100,000 for the Extra Mile Challenge, in aid of MND and his friend and former teammate, Rob Burrow.

He set off on Monday from Welford Road, where he is a Leicester Tigers coach. The route ended at Headingley, home of Rugby League club Leeds Rhinos, where he played for 18 years.