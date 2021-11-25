Knife crime: Following a mum's journey to bury her child

Campaigners say this year could reach the worst for youth homicides victims in London in over a decade.

There have been 27 teenage deaths by violent crime this year in the capital. The previous peak was in 2008. The 26th victim this year was 18-year-old Kamran Khalid. The BBC's Vinnie O'Dowd spent time with Kamran’s family at the time of his funeral.

