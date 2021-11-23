The boss of pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca says its coronavirus vaccine - developed with Oxford University - may have played a key role in reducing Covid-related hospitalisations in the UK.

Pascal Soriot said his company's vaccine promoted a greater T-cell [part of the immune system which defends the body against specific infections] response in older people than some others.

Mr Soriot was speaking to the Today programme ahead of the formal opening of AstraZeneca's new science lab in Cambridge.