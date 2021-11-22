A private investigator has apologised for targeting the Duke of Sussex's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy for surveillance when they were dating.

Gavin Burrows was one of many private investigators employed by UK newspapers during what came to be known as the phone-hacking scandal.

Mr Burrows, a witness in ongoing legal cases against the News of the World and the Sun, told the BBC he and the press had been "ruthless".

He said he was "basically part of a group of people" who "robbed" Prince Harry "of his normal teenage years".

His claims are yet to be tested in court and are strongly disputed.

