Cricketer Alex Hales has apologised for the "all the offence" he has caused after a photo of him wearing black make-up was published.

Hales said he was paying tribute to late rapper Tupac Shakur at a 2009 New Year's Eve party.

In a statement on Instagram, the 32-year-old added he now realises this was "incredibly disrespectful".

