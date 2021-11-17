Liverpool bomb witness: 'Am I going to get over this?'

A man who was meters away from the explosion that happened in Liverpool on Sunday has told the BBC about how he ran toward the burning taxi to check for casualties. Liam Spencer was inside Liverpool Women's when the explosion happened, and his partner Stephanie Stitt was in a car parked next to the blast. The pair were talking to the BBC's Ed Thomas.

