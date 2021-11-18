Housing experts have told the BBC that the shared ownership scheme, touted as an easier way onto the housing ladder for those on low incomes, is deeply flawed and must be reformed. Shared owners often only own 25-50% of their flats, but are liable for 100% of the full costs of cladding remediation work.

Emma, who owns a one bed flat in south London, bought it under the shared ownership scheme.

The BBC's Sarah Corker first met Emma a year ago when problems with her building first came to light. We’ve been back to find out what happened next.