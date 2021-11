The Queen has been seen taking part in public duties for the first time since she pulled out of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

She was pictured having a face-to-face audience with General Sir Nick Carter, chief of the defence staff, at Windsor Castle.

The monarch, 95, made the decision to miss Sunday's event "with great regret", Buckingham Palace said.

