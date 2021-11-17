Under Taliban rule, female judges in Afghanistan have reportedly been tortured and received death threats. Hundreds were forced into hiding, worried that those they'd convicted would now come to seek their revenge after being released from prison.

BBC Newsnight's Sima Kotecha spoke exclusively to female judges who have just arrived in the UK as part of a government rescue mission organised by Baroness Kennedy and the International Bar Association.

The BBC is not using their names for the safety of those they left behind.