The Uyghur woman fighting to keep her culture alive

Mukaddes Yadigar is a Uyghur entrepreneur who has been living in the UK since 2011.

In London, she has two restaurants devoted to Uyghur cuisine. Every month, she holds events there to celebrate the food, music and dances of her people – to ensure the preservation of their culture.

The Uyghur are a Muslim minority who hail predominantly from the region of Xinjiang, in China.

Human rights organisations accuse the Chinese government of detaining over 1 million Uyghur Muslims and restricting their religious practices. And local activists say China is trying to erase their culture.

Produced by Regina Lam and Fahima Abdulrahman

Filmed and edited by Fahima Abdulrahman