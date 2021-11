A man from Hampshire has set up a group to get men talking, after losing a close friend to suicide.

The ManGang was set up by Andy Bishop, whose friend, 'Sparky', took his own life in 2017.

Andy started weekly support groups, which run across Hampshire, providing a safe space for men to talk openly about their mental health.

Video journalist: Curtis Lancaster

If you have been affected by any of these issues you can visit the BBC's Action Line