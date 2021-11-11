Former Manchester United and France football captain Patrice Evra has said although he supports taking the knee, because it sparks a conversation, he does not believe the will is there to tackle racism in football.

Evra told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur that he was not sure about the effectiveness of banning racist fans from football grounds, because it failed to address why they held those views.

Taking the knee has spread across the sporting world as a statement against racism, but has proved controversial.

Watch the full interview on BBC iPlayer (UK only).