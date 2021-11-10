Labour has called for a standards investigation into a possible rule breach by Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Cox - after a clip appeared to show him using his MP's office to carry out private work for the British Virgin Islands inquiry.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he would not comment individual cases, however when asked whether it was OK for an MP to use their office for private business, he said: "I can't see why you would be using anything that is funded by the taxpayer".