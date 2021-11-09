Secret recordings obtained by File on 4 appear to show managers at Brewster Partners telling staff how to avoid detection while they continued to work.

Thousands of companies are thought to have misused the government's furlough scheme - introduced to support businesses during the pandemic.

Brewster Partners denies wrongdoing.

The company, based in Yorkshire, said it will refer itself to HMRC for investigation following the BBC's programme.

