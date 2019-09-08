A lesbian couple challenging NHS fertility policy where they live say current rules place an "unfair financial burden" on LGBTQ+ people.

Megan and Whitney Bacon-Evans say they are required to undergo 12 rounds of private treatment before they can get NHS support. Heterosexual couples have to try to conceive for two years before becoming eligible.

They told the BBC News Channel they are "fighting for the same rights and opportunities as a heterosexual couple".

CCG Frimley, the subject of the review, says its policies comply with guidance.