Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams says it's important for people to "continue to break barriers" around race in sport.

"If you're good enough and if you're great enough you open the way for other people," she said. "And I think generations behind us are able to just play tennis and hopefully don't have to focus so much on the colour of their skin."

She was speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Rick Edwards alongside her sister Serena before the release of 'King Richard', a biopic about their childhood and the instrumental role their father had on their journey to dominating tennis.