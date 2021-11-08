The BBC has learned that more than 250 people have applied to give evidence to a parliamentary inquiry into historical forced adoptions.

Submissions to the inquiry, which will examine why thousands of pregnant women were pressured into giving up their babies in post-war years simply because they were not married, close this week.

The BBC's Duncan Kennedy has been to meet Joan Chambers, who is hoping to give oral evidence to the inquiry which will start later this year. She was forced into giving up her baby son.