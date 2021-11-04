Since the COP26 climate change summit started in Glasgow, hundreds of protesters have taken to the city's streets.

Some, such as 17-year-old climate activist Dylan Hamilton – who is part of Fridays for Future, led by Greta Thunberg – prepared for the event for more than two years.

And, in the run up to COP26, one Glasgow cafe began to stock universal handcuff keys.

Dylan and the Pink Peacock Cafe's Miles Grant have been telling BBC News why they're taking action.

Video journalist: Tamsin Selbie

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.