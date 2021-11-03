Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said that too many people think the pandemic is over, and that there are "hard months to come in the winter."

He added that the use of face coverings, and the caution people take while interacting with each other will decide how the UK copes with the virus during winter, along with the take up of vaccines and booster shots.

Mr Van-Tam was replying to a question from Rachel Burden raising viewers concerns about low levels of mask wearing on public transport, during a live Q&A hosted by BBC Breakfast and Radio 5 Live.