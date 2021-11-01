PM confirms he is not in favour of new UK coal mine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is not in favour of a proposed coal mine in Cumbria, but that the decision "is not mine to make".

Mr Johnson spoke to the BBC's climate editor, Justin Rowlatt ahead of the COP26 in Glasgow.

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.