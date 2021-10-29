The former UK prime minister has called for richer countries to immediately airlift millions of surplus Covid vaccines to less developed nations.

Gordon Brown told BBC Breakfast that the risk from new mutations in countries that don't have access to vaccines means that "nobody is safe anywhere, until everyone is vaccinated everywhere".

Mr Brown has organised a letter, signed by 160 former world leaders and global figures, calling for the surplus doses to not be wasted as thousands die with the virus each day.

It is addressed to Italian PM Mario Draghi, who is hosting the G20 group of major economies in Rome this weekend.