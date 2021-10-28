Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended the governments move to cut air passenger duty for domestic flights, despite the fact that air travel emits a far greater amount of carbon than other modes of public transport.

Also announced in the budget was a rise in tax on "ultra long haul" flights.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the chancellor said that only "a fraction" of UK emissions come from domestic flights, and that the government "are already doing lots" to tackle climate change.