The BBC has obtained never-before-broadcast, exclusive pictures of the extradition of Hashem Abedi, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber, Salman Abedi.

Watch as he is taken through Mitiga Airport in Tripoli as he is extradited to Britain in July 2019 to stand trial.

Hashem Abedi, who was born in Greater Manchester, helped his older sibling Salman plan the attack that killed 22 people on 22 May 2017.

Hashem Abedi had travelled to Libya before the bombing and was arrested shortly afterwards by Libya’s Special Defence Force (SDF) in Tripoli.

He was jailed in 2020 in the UK for at least 55 years.