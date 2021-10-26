Animal rights activists scale Home Office building

Environmental campaigners have scaled a government building more than 18m (60ft) high in central London in a protest against subsidies for meat and dairy farming.

Four activists from Animal Rebellion used ladders, ropes and harnesses to climb the Home Office building in Marsham Street.

The group says it is demanding an end to subsidies for meat and dairy farming in a protest against climate change.

Police said that officers and fire fighters were on the scene engaging with the protesters on Tuesday morning and that no-one had been arrested.