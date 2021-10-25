'I don’t want to live, my mental health’s that bad'

There were nearly 400,000 mental health referrals in June - 25% more than in June 2019 - according to NHS England figures.

Analysis shared with BBC from the University of Manchester has revealed that the number of people suffering an acute mental health crisis in some of the most deprived areas has also risen sharply.

In East Lancashire, urgent and emergency mental health referrals have almost quadrupled between July 2019 and July this year.

The Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust has told the BBC the use of mental health urgent assessment centres over the past three months is 75% higher than compared to last year.

Our special correspondent Ed Thomas went to Burnley to follow the work of Church on the Street's Pastor Mick Fleming, who supports some of the area's most vulnerable.

Filmed and edited by: Phill Edwards

Additional research: Dr Luke Munford, lecturer in health economics, University of Manchester