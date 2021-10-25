A former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower has told MPs that the company's algorithms will fuel episodes of violent conflict by spreading divisive content.

Frances Haugen said Facebook was "unquestionably" making online hate worse.

Facebook's co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has previously said it was deeply illogical to argue that the company profits from pushing content that makes people angry.

