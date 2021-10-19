Hollywood welcome for refugee puppet

Little Amal, a 3.5m high puppet has arrived on the shores of the UK, continuing her trans-European trek for the Turkish-Syria border.

The giant puppet has been travelling across Europe in a campaign to raise awareness of the plight of young migrants.

Little Amal will conclude her journey in Manchester on 3 November, after visiting Canterbury, London, Oxford, Coventry, Sheffield and Barnsley.

