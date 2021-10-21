Capitol riots officer: The moment the mob took me

Disturbing video shows the moment police officer Mike Fanone screamed out as he was tasered in the head by a mob during the Capitol Riots in January.

In this interview, he tells the BBC he feared for his life as he was seized by protesters outside the Capitol. Supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building followed his election defeat.

Speaking in the BBC documentary, Four Hours at the Capitol, on BBC Two, Mike Fanone describes the enormity of the situation as he pleaded for his life.

Watch Four Hours at the Capitol on BBC iPlayer (UK Only).

Produced and directed by Jamie Roberts

Executive producer: Dan Reed

Digital edit by Mattea Bubalo

