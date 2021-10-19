Police investigating the killing of Sir David Amess have been gathering CCTV from local shops and businesses.

This footage, obtained by the BBC from a convenience store in Highgate Road in north London, shows a man believed to be the main suspect in the case walking down Gordon House Road, in the direction of Gospel Oak Overground Station.

Whitehall officials have confirmed to the BBC that the suspect - who is being held at a London police station under the Terrorism Act 2000 - is Ali Harbi Ali, a British national of Somali heritage.

The suspect is still being questioned and has not been charged.