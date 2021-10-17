Russia's ambassador to the UK has said that his country is not restricting gas exports "for political reasons".

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Andrei Kelin denied accusations that Russia is using energy as a political weapon, amid surging prices across Europe that have sent gas bills in many households skyrocketing.

Mr Kelin said that the controversial new Nord Stream 2 pipeline would, once approved by Germany, provide new supplies at a lower price.