Jacqui Smith: Sir David's killing was attack on our democracy
More than 600 MPs are expected to be contacted by police on Saturday in an urgent review of their security following the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.
Sir David is the second sitting MP to be killed in the past five years; the Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered in 2016. The former home secretary Jacqui Smith, who is the chair of the Jo Cox Foundation, says we all need to consider how to better keep public servants safe.